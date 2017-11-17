Man leaves empty handed after attempted bank robbery in Richmond

Police say this man attempted to rob a SunTrust earlier this week. (Source: Richmond Police Dept)

Richmond police are trying to track down the man who tried to rob a Church Hill bank this week and failed.

Police say the man walked into the SunTrust Bank on East Broad Street on Tuesday afternoon and handed the teller a note demanding money.

When the teller did not comply, he fled the scene.

The suspect is a black man with a dark beard, brown eyes and two moles on his left cheek. He's in his mid-30s to mid-40s. At the time of the attempted robbery, he was wearing a black brim cap, a blue jean jacket, a green polo shirt, a black T-shirt and blue jean pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

