Fire destroys Hanover home while family is on vacation

A Hanover home went up in flames on Friday.

Crews responded to a fire in the 14200 block of Country Sky Way in Beaverdam. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw the remains of the home smoldering within the foundation.

The family was away on vacation, but their pets did not survive the fire.

The incident is under investigation.

