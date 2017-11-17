Ashland holiday parade to close several streets

A holiday parade will close several streets in Ashland throughout the day on Sunday.

Officers will begin closing streets around 11 a.m. for the parade, which starts at 2:15 p.m. All roads should reopen by 6 p.m.

Road impacted are:

Route 54 from Medical Drive to Henry Street

Hanover Avenue between Lee Street and Duncan Street

Henry Street between Route 54 and Archie Canon Drive.

Other streets connecting to the parade route may have limited access as well.

Drivers are urged to use Ashcake Road as an alternate route.

In addition to the road closures, Henry Street from England Street to Archie Cannon Drive will be closed to parked vehicles. Ashland Public Works will begin leaf removal on Henry Street at 6 a.m. Sunday. Vehicles must be moved off Henry Street by 11 p.m. Saturday.

Towing will begin promptly at 9 a.m. Sunday.

