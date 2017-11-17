Online sales expected to grow this holiday season

Holiday sales are expected to grow by nearly four-percent this year. The National Retail Federation put the total around $682 billion, and the bulk of that will be online.

When it comes to shopping online, you want to be extremely careful about who you purchase from.

Before you place that order, you might want to Google the company. Look for reviews online or check out the company on the Better Business Bureau's website, so that way you can see if there were complaints or other problems with the business.

Also, remember that a good looking website does not mean it's reputable. Look for a physical address and then check Google to see where it is located.

Also, be wary of businesses that do not have phone numbers and only communicate through chat or email.

Finally, make sure you pay with a credit card so you can dispute the charge if you have to and get reimbursed.

