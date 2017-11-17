2 people arrested in connection with Henrico bank robbery

Two people were arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Henrico Friday morning.

Police responded to a bank around 9:10 a.m. in the 5600 block of Brook Road. Two people entered the bank, displayed handguns, and demanded money, according to officers.

Officers were led to an address in the 5500 block of Willis Lane where the two suspects were arrested.

There were no injuries.

