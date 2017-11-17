Deputies investigate death of 74-year-old man

The Buckingham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an elderly man was found dead on Friday.

The incident happened on Friday, Nov. 10 in the 7600 block of Bridgeport Road in the Arvonia area. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Marshall "Peter" MacArthur Newton, 74, dead.

Deputies are classifying this as an "unattended death under suspicious circumstances."

Anyone with any information about Newton's death is asked to call the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office at 434-969-1772.

