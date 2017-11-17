Police: Chesterfield man arrested for accidentally shooting neighbor

Chesterfield police have arrested a man on Sunday in connection with accidentally shooting his neighbor.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 6100 block of Kim Court around 9 p.m. and found a woman who had been shot. The investigation revealed that Davante J. Fernandez accidentally discharged his gun and the woman.

The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fernandez was charged with discharge of a firearm or missile in or at an occupied building and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12