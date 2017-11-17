Fair to be held to provide veterans with opportunities

Several organizations and agencies will be on hand to provide veterans with information at a fair on Friday afternoon.

The Veterans Resource Fair is free and open to veterans and will "provide veterans and their families an opportunity to learn about services, organizations, and agencies that provide resources at the local, state, and federal levels."

Attendees will also learn more about healthcare, benefits, higher education, workforce training, and employment.

The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College's downtown campus, located at 700 East Jackson Street. The event is organized by Congressman Donald McEachin.

Here is a list of organizations that will be there:

Department of Motor Vehicles

Department of Veteran Services

Enroll Virginia

Family Advocacy Creating Education and Services (FACES)

Flamingo Tutoring, LLC

J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College

Kenner Army Health Clinic

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)

Small Business Administration (SBA)

Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center

TriCare Regional

Veterans Helping Veterans Now

Veterans Resiliency Holistic Clinic

Voluntary Services Officer and Minority Veterans Program Coordinator

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12