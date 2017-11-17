Rolling Stone slams defamation claim in campus rape story

By DENISE LAVOIE

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Rolling Stone is defending itself against a defamation lawsuit over a discredited article about a University of Virginia gang rape.

The magazine argues in court documents that members of a UVA fraternity knew about discrepancies in the woman's claim weeks before the article's publication.

Rolling Stone says that by choosing to keep problems with the woman's account a secret, fraternity members misled the magazine and now cannot claim they were defamed.

A judge had dismissed the lawsuit filed in New York by three Phi Kappa Psi members. But a federal appeals court reinstated the lawsuit in September, finding that the 2014 article could enable a reader to conclude that many or all members of the fraternity participated in gang rapes as an initiation ritual.

The men's lawyers declined to comment.

