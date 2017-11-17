Expect heavy traffic near Siegel Center due to VCU, UVA game

Expect a lot of traffic during the evening rush if you are near the VCU Siegel Center Friday afternoon.

The VCU Rams and the Virginia Cavaliers will be playing, and tip-off starts at 4 p.m. The game has been sold out for months.

With all the GRTC Pulse construction around the Siegel Center and the game being so close to rush hour, expect some slowdowns on West Broad Street from Belvidere Street to Harrison Street.

Police will be in the area to direct traffic.

