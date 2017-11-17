16-year-old boy reported missing in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg police are looking for a missing teenage boy. He has been reported missing before.

Kevin Hernandez-Funes, 16, was last seen in the 100 block of Hughey Court on Nov. 9 and was wearing a black shirt, gray baseball cap, and black Timberland boots.

He is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Fredericksburg police at (540) 373-3122.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12