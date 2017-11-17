Nike sneakers sold for $96,000

Sneaker lovers from all across the country will line up in Carytown next week for a chance at a new Nike sneaker that sold on eBay for more than $96,000.

Need Supply Co. is offering the Nike Air Max 97-1 on a first-come, first-served basis on Tuesday. Richmond native Sean Wotherspoon designed the rare sneaker inspired by 90's fashion.

The store said the shoe will be sold at the retail price of $160.

