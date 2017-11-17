Prince George police search for shoplifting suspect

Prince George police need the public's help in finding a shoplifting suspect.

Witnesses saw him shoplifting from the A-Plus convenience store on South Crater Road. Investigators believe he was staying at the nearby Roadway Inn with a woman.

They were last seen driving a white pickup truck, and it's also believed they may be involved in other crimes in the tri-cities.

Anyone with any information about this incident can call Crime Stoppers at (804)-733-2777.

