Woman groped while walking dog near VCU

VCU police alerted students and faculty about a scary situation near campus.

Officers are searching for a man who groped a woman while she was walking her dog. This happened just after 8 p.m. on Thursday on Grove Avenue, about two blocks away from VCU's campus.

Police say the man approached the victim from the opposite direction and groped her. She yelled at him, and he ran away.

They say the suspect is a white male, who was wearing a black beanie, and a white coat with a flannel pattern at the time.

VCU is reminding students to stay alert. Richmond police are investigating.

While police are continuing to look for the suspect in Thursday's crime, there will be an increased police presence in the area.

JUST IN- @VCUPD asking students to be on alert, after woman was groped while walking her dog near campus on Grove Ave. She screamed at him, and he took off. Suspect is white man in white flannel coat & black beanie #NBC12 #VCU pic.twitter.com/gl70o3xDU2 — Colleen Quigley (@ColleenNBC12) November 17, 2017

