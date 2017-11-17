Death investigation underway in Richmond's Southside - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Death investigation underway in Richmond's Southside

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond police are conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead in the city's Southside.

The body was found on Kinsley Avenue, near Broad Rock Boulevard.

Investigators were on the scene for hours Friday morning.

There's currently no information on how the person died or if there are any suspects. 

