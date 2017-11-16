Mother of man killed in police car crash: He 'didn't deserve to die like he died'

A grieving mother opened up Thursday about the death of her own son, who was killed in an officer-involved car crash.

On Tuesday, 47-year-old Antonio Green was struck by a police car in Waverly. Loved ones will lay him to rest Sunday.

At the intersection where he was struck and killed on Route 460, a memorial is growing. Relatives say they've yet to see a police report or even the results of an autopsy to answer their many questions.

"When my son come and tell me my son was gone, I didn't know what to say and I didn't know what to do," Vivian Green said.

It's been two days and the grief is growing. Pastor Terrence Green received a phone call from the sheriff moments after the tragedy.

"It was a sheet laying in the road … At that moment, I felt angry. Just angry," he recalled about learning about his older brother's death.

"I said ‘This aint right’. I said ‘It can’t end like this and it won’t’,'" he said.

NBC12 first introduced you to Pastor Green in 2016 after an EF1 tornado destroyed his church, Empowerment Temple. The man who's used to consoling others is now in need of comfort himself.

"It’s no way that as a community as small as is that somebody don't know something about what really happened that night,” Green added.

The police chief wasn't in the office when NBC 12 called Waverly Police on Thursday, and emails have not yet been returned. So far, no charges have been filed.

Meantime, a father is clinging to an unforgettable memory - his last phone call to his son two days before he died.

"I said ‘Son I love you and you take care of your mamma.' He said ‘I love you too dad,'" James Green said.

"He didn't deserve to die like he died," said Vivian Green.

Although the crash involved a Waverly police car, Virginia State Police are handling the case as the investigation continues.

