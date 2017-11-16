Henrico police to churches: 'Have a plan ... practice it'

Henrico County residents filled the Villa Park police station Thursday to learn about the best ways to keep their churches safe after the tragic Texas church shooting.

"I expected 30 people. I made 60 copies and I ran out," said Lt. Don Lambert.

The full house was a clear indication that the massacre that left 26 people dead is still fresh on their minds.

Lambert emphasized the importance of simple escape plans on the heels of a massive fire at a Chesterfield County church.

"You need to have a plan. Discuss that with all church holders and practice it," Lambert said.

He suggested doing the "obvious," such as keeping doors locked and parking lots well lit. Police also said churches can find generic safety evacuation plans online and tailor them to a specific church's need.

Lambert says the first step is having an open conversation. He noted using words like "active shooter" during safety meetings puts people on edge.

He suggests having a discussion with church leadership that addresses safety on all levels.

"The idea of an emergency action plan is to prepare for any kind of emergency, like a fire or a weather-related emergency that's happened to a lot of churches in the Richmond area," said Lambert.

As for self-defense, Lambert does not suggest churches have unauthorized personnel carry handguns as a defense to a possible threat.

"It would be difficult for well-trained law enforcement," he said. "Much less someone with no training … we'd encourage people not to carry guns."

But Lambert said fire extinguishers make good, legal, weapons because they're a large steel object that can blur a perpetrator's vision - giving you time to escape.

Residents left feeling informed.

"I really feel like Henrico did a great job telling us how to handle the situation," Benjamin Brinkley said.

Anyone who was unable to attend the church safety meeting can get all the details on the Henrico County Police website.

