VDOT calls beekeepers to save 120,000 honey bees

As Virginia Department of Transportation crews were trimming trees in Powhatan recently, they came across two separate honey bee hives along Huguenot Trail.

VDOT called beekeepers from Chesterfield - Bruce McFadden, Melvin Morrison and Butch Sirry - to help out. They discovered that each hive had nearly 60,000 bees.

"Honey bees are vital to the environment, so we didn’t want to harm them. Our crews also could have been stung if they disturbed the trees without safely removing the hives," said McFadden.

Sirry called the experience of saving the bees' lives "rewarding."

"We were able to make the roadsides safer for the public, keep our workers safe and better the environment by rescuing the honey bees," he said.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12