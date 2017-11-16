Man with gun flees with cash from Dollar General in Petersburg

The Petersburg Police Department says a man entered a Dollar General on Thursday evening, pulled a gun and demanded money.

The suspect entered the store at 6:20 p.m. wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, black shoes and a black bandana covering his face, police said.

When he made a purchase, the man pulled out his gun and demanded cash from the clerk.

He then fled the store in the 3100 block of South Crater Road with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

