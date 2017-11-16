Shooting victim in Petersburg not cooperating in investigation - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Shooting victim in Petersburg not cooperating in investigation

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

A man who was shot Thursday afternoon in Petersburg is not cooperating with the investigation, the Petersburg Police Department said. 

Police say the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. at Crater Square Apartments on South Crater Road. The shooting victim had non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his arm and leg. 

Police say the shooting happened after a fight. 

