Shooting victim in Petersburg not cooperating in investigation

A man who was shot Thursday afternoon in Petersburg is not cooperating with the investigation, the Petersburg Police Department said.

Police say the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. at Crater Square Apartments on South Crater Road. The shooting victim had non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his arm and leg.

Police say the shooting happened after a fight.

