Judge rejects Rick Gates appeal to loosen house arrest rules

Rick Gates - one of the first people charged in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian influence on the 2016 presidential election - was denied a request to leave his home for Thanksgiving plans.

Bloomberg reports that Gates also asked to help his wife take their kids to school. The judge in Washington, D.C., said Thursday that Gates should work out a deal with prosecutors if he wants his rules of his house arrest changed.

Gates, who has a home in Richmond, is accused of using more than $3 million for personal expenses, tuition and interior decorating.

A 31-page indictment says he transferred the money from offshore accounts to other accounts he controlled.

His house in the city's Near West End neighborhood is worth $1.8 million, according to the indictment. It is currently undergoing renovation.

According to city property records, Gates lived with his family for several years on Hanover Avenue in the Fan until 2007. He then bought the house in the Westmoreland Place subdivision.

