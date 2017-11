An ongoing paving project will close the northbound lane of Route 288 to northbound Powhite Parkway on Friday.

The ramp will close at 10 a.m. and reopen at 4 p.m., according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Detours will be posted in the area.

