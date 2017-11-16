Nearly 1,600 Richmond alleys repaired this year

Mayor Stoney checks out some equipment in a Richmond alley on Thursday. (Source: NBC12)

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney recognized the Department of Public Works on Thursday for making repairs to nearly 1,600 alleys in the city - about 300 more than the city's goal this year.

The city had a goal to repair, re-grade and re-gravel 1,300 alleys by the end of September.

"This is a great accomplishment," said Stoney. "I thank DPW Director Bobby Vincent and his team for answering the call of citizens to do more, and to step up these repairs so desperately needed in our alleyways."

The repairs began in late June, and work will continue as weather conditions permit. The city says the repairs have total 103 miles.

In addition to the alleys, crews have also filled more than 23,700 potholes in the city so far this year.

