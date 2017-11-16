Water main break shuts down Henrico road near Staples Mill

Crews will work overnight to fixed a broken water main on Dickens Road.

The Henrico County Department of Public Utilities said the break, which was first reported around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, has closed the eastbound lane of Dickens between Bethlehem and Staples Mill roads. Eastbound traffic on Dickens is being detoured right onto Bethlehem, left onto Staples Mill, and right onto Dickens.

The break has impacted more than 50 homes.

Crews expect to have the repairs completed by 6 a.m. Friday.

