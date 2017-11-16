Henrico man accused of sex acts with dogs found guilty of animal cruelty

A 31-year-old Henrico man will spend nearly two years behind bars for sexually abusing dogs.

Stephen Taylor was sentenced Wednesday to 20 months after being convicted in August on two animal cruelty charges.

One of those charges was a felony charges of inflicting pain and causing death of an animal.

Taylor and his roommate, Craig Knox, were arrested last year after an investigation by Pennsylvania authorities led to Knox's arrest in a child sex ring case. He was extradited to Pennsylvania.

