Chesterfield police mourn loss of retired K-9

Kaamo served on the Chesterfield Police Department from 2010 to 2015. (Source: Chesterfield Police Dept)

The Chesterfield Police Department is morning the loss of a K-9 who served from 2010-2015.

"Retired K-9 Kaamo crossed the rainbow bridge this morning due to an inoperable malignant tumor," the police department posted on Facebook on Thursday.

Kaamo was a rescue dog "credited with multiple criminal apprehensions and evidence finds," the police department wrote. "He was successful in tracking and locating an unconscious suicidal person who was in the early stages of hypothermia, preventing her death."

After Kaamo retired in 2015, he lived his his handler and family.

