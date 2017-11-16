Dump truck driver charged in Henrico County crash

A dump truck driver is charged with reckless driving after crashing in Henrico County Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police say the driver, who was hauling asphalt, attempted to take the Broad Street exit off I-64 around 10 a.m. He took the exit too fast and overturned.

The crash closed the exit for several hours while crews cleared the scene.

The driver was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. He’s now charged with reckless driving.

