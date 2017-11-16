Woman and dog struck by SUV; dog dies

Chesterfield police are investigating after a woman in an SUV struck another woman and her dog in the parking lot.

Around 7:22 a.m. on Thursday, police say a woman was driving a Ford Escape through a parking lot on Westwood Village Lane when she hit the other woman and her dog.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but the dog was killed in the accident.

The crash is under investigation.

