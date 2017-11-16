Governor-Elect Northam announces choices for senior administration positions

Governor-Elect Ralph Northam announced his choices for four key senior administration positions during a press conference on Thursday.

Clark Mercer will serve as the governor-elect's chief of staff. He currently serves as Northam's chief of staff and previously served on the Commission on Wartime Contracting and as a consultant with LMI Government Consulting.

Suzette Denslow will continue to serve as the deputy chief of staff. She is currently serving as the deputy chief of staff for Governor Terry McAuliffe. She has previously served as legislative director for Governors Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. She also served as the Deputy Secretary of Education for Governor L. Douglas Wilder.

Aubrey Layne will serve as the secretary of finance. He is currently the secretary of transportation.

Dennis Johnson will continue his role as the director of the Division of Selected Agency Support Services. He has served under eight governors and has held his current position since 1990.

