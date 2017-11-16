Komen participant inspires people to not give up

Kimberly Delaney captured our hearts back in May when she ran for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, just days after having major surgery to treat her own breast cancer.

She is now talking about her road to recovery and the importance of fighting every day.

"It has made me more empathetic. I pray for people more fervently now,” said Delaney.

From her Midlothian home, Delaney describes what life has been like since she was diagnosed with breast cancer about a year ago. She ran for the Komen race just about a week after having a double mastectomy. Running in the race was against her doctor's advice.

All eyes were on her as she got out of her wheelchair and walked across the finish line, her husband Herb by her side.

"I was determined that I was going to cross that finish line if that was the last thing I did because I was in the fight, and I wanted to win,” Delaney said.

"I mean, every step was just excruciating. I could just feel her cringing, but she did not want to stop until she crossed to finish line,” her husband Herb Delaney said.

It’s the kind of fight Delaney says she had to have from the very beginning, even before her diagnosis. She knew something was wrong, and as she kept fighting for answers, doctors were baffled.

"Because I didn't have a lump. I didn't have discharge. I didn't have disfiguration,” Delaney said. “I had none of those signs, but I did have consistent pain in one isolated area. They told me my heart was healthy as a horse and sent me on my way with muscle relaxers."

That didn't work. The pain intensified and she fell to her knees in prayer.

"And when I got up from my prayer, the first thing that came to my mind was to go get a mammogram," Delaney said.

She wasn't 40 years old, and doctors hadn't suggested it and didn't want to order a mammogram because she didn't exhibit any classic symptoms. But Delaney fought.

"And finally, I went to a doctor, and I told her that I wasn't leaving the room until she signed the order," Delaney said.

She had the test, and it came back positive for breast cancer. A local doctor performed a lumpectomy, but the surgery was unsuccessful. Her breast was swelling to twice its size.

That's when she sought out the Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Chicago where she had a second surgery.

"My second surgery was six and a half hours long. They removed all the cancer, thank God," Delaney said.

The recovery and healing was slow and painful. It's still happening now. But the best news came in a post-op meeting with her doctor.

"And he says we've done the pathology reports, and there's no cancer,” Delaney said. "I can't treat what's not there, and he says go and enjoy your life."

Now she's back to being a full-time mother and wife while speaking to groups about the importance of mammograms, advocating for themselves, and fighting.

"The Delaneys, we don't quit, and that is our mantra as a family. We're fighters. and we're not going to quit,” Delaney said. "It's phenomenal. It's mind-blowing, and you just feel so humble to even be in a position to say I'm healed and I will live."

