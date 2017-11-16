Twitter removes verification status for white nationalists, other users

Twitter began removing verifications for white nationalists, like Richard Spencer and Jason Kessler, and other users on Wednesday.

The verification program gives celebrities, journalists, and other well-known figures a recognizable blue check mark on their account. It shows that Twitter has confirmed the user's identity.

The social media platform explained why they removed it from some people's accounts.

Verification was meant to authenticate identity & voice but it is interpreted as an endorsement or an indicator of importance. We recognize that we have created this confusion and need to resolve it. We have paused all general verifications while we work and will report back soon — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 9, 2017

2 / Verification has long been perceived as an endorsement. We gave verified accounts visual prominence on the service which deepened this perception. We should have addressed this earlier but did not prioritize the work as we should have. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 15, 2017

3 / This perception became worse when we opened up verification for public submissions and verified people who we in no way endorse. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 15, 2017

4 / We're working on a new authentication and verification program. In the meantime, we are not accepting any public submissions for verification and have introduced new guidelines for the program. https://t.co/j6P0HGXIVq — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 15, 2017

5 / We are conducting an initial review of verified accounts and will remove verification from accounts whose behavior does not fall within these new guidelines. We will continue to review and take action as we work towards a new program we are proud of. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 15, 2017

6 / We have audited the list and removed terms that should not have been included. We are making changes during the next 24 hours to correct this mistake. Once we are confident it is completely resolved, we’ll share an update here. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 7, 2017

7 / We have shipped changes to the English version of this list so that the terms related to sexuality will no longer return an error message in search results. In the coming days, we will be working to ensure these changes are reflected in all languages on the service. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 8, 2017

8 / Additionally, we’re conducting a full technical review of search to prevent this issue from happening again. Thank you for your patience as we work to fix this mistake. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 8, 2017

Spencer took to Twitter after his account was unverified.

Verified no more! Is it not okay to be proudly White? ????‍?? — Richard ?? Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) November 15, 2017

Spencer and about 40 to 50 others held a torch-lit rally at Emancipation Park in Charlottesville back in October. The event happened just one day before the deadly Unite the Right rally.

Kessler, the organizer of the Unite the Right rally, tweeted the message he received from Twitter about removing his verification status.

Twitter has changed their verification policy just to be able to censor me. Several other accounts were unverified including Richard Spencer and James Allsup while Baked Alaska was permanently suspended altogether. pic.twitter.com/PO1QnJC2C6 — Jason Kessler (@TheMadDimension) November 15, 2017

Activist Laura Loomer also had the blue check mark removed from her profile. She said it is a "form of censorship."

Because taking away a journalist's public verification on social media is a form of censorship. And censorship is the first step toward tyranny. https://t.co/1ppJrgpENH — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 16, 2017

Twitter said they will continue reviewing accounts for any other violations, and they have also stopped accepting public submissions for verification.

