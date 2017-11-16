Twitter removes verification status for white nationalists, othe - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Twitter removes verification status for white nationalists, other users

(WWBT) -

Twitter began removing verifications for white nationalists, like Richard Spencer and Jason Kessler, and other users on Wednesday.

The verification program gives celebrities, journalists, and other well-known figures a recognizable blue check mark on their account. It shows that Twitter has confirmed the user's identity.

The social media platform explained why they removed it from some people's accounts.

Spencer took to Twitter after his account was unverified.

Spencer and about 40 to 50 others held a torch-lit rally at Emancipation Park in Charlottesville back in October. The event happened just one day before the deadly Unite the Right rally.

Kessler, the organizer of the Unite the Right rally, tweeted the message he received from Twitter about removing his verification status.

Activist Laura Loomer also had the blue check mark removed from her profile. She said it is a "form of censorship."

Twitter said they will continue reviewing accounts for any other violations, and they have also stopped accepting public submissions for verification.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly