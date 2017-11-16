Free child seat safety checks offered ahead of holiday travel

Heading into a holiday travel week, the Richmond Ambulance Authority is offering safety checks on car seats.

The Authority says four out of five car seats are used incorrectly.

Experts say if you have one car seat, the safest place is usually the middle of the back seat, but check your manual to see what your car makers recommend.

It's also important to watch the recline of the seat in front of your child's seat.

"Not leaned back too far on the seat. You know, compromising the positioning or the loosening of the seat belt of the car seat," said Capt. Veronica Ruffin, operations community support manager of the Richmond Ambulance Authority.

If you're traveling, be aware of how you're packing your car.

"I probably would not put anything in that back seat," said Ruffin. "Most people have an SUV or own something with a large trunk area. I would probably make sure I put less back there, but maybe tying it down. So if your car happens to be in an accident or a little fender bender you don't have anything that might hit your children."

Even if you do have the seat installed properly, continue to do regular checks to make sure it's still installed well, and that all the straps are adjusted as your child grows.

The Richmond Ambulance Authority safety checks are:

2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20 at the Target on Forest Hill Avenue

2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21 at the Walmart on Sheila Lane

The safety checks are free.

