Tickets now on sale for 'Sensitive Santa'

Families with children who have sensory or other special needs are invited to meet Santa in a sensory-friendly environment.

Those interested in attending the Children's Museum of Richmond's annual "Sensitive Santa" event need to RSVP for a time slot on Nov. 30 or Dec. 1 - Space is limited.

Click here to RSVP. Scroll down to Sensitive Santa, and click on the date you are interested in.

Guests will receive a free photo, but other photo packages are available for purchase.

