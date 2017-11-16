18-year-old arrested after deputy injured in traffic stop

An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after the Stafford County Sheriff's Office says he injured a deputy during a traffic stop.

A deputy conducted the traffic stop in the area of Morton Road and Forbes Street after seeing a car heading down Route 1 with a headlight out. When the deputy approached the man's car, smoke was coming out of the driver's side window. According to a press release, the deputy saw marijuana on the driver's lap.

The sheriff's office says the suspect, Tyler Pierre Long, refused to comply with the deputy's request to get out of the car. Deputies say the two got into a physical altercation, which resulted in the deputy's hand being injured.

Deputies say Long took off from the scene and crashed. He was then arrested after the deputy ran after him. The deputy searched the car and found $987 and several ounces of marijuana.

The deputy was transported to Mary Washington Hospital and has since been released.

Long is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond and is charged with assault on law enforcement, obstructing justice by force, eluding police, disarming a law enforcement officer, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and a traffic offense for defective equipment.

