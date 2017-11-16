Actor John Cleese may have left his planner in Richmond

Actor John Cleese says he may have left one of his personal items in the River City, and he is offering a $1,000 reward for whoever finds it. He was performing at the Altria Theatre on Friday, Nov. 10.

The actor took to Twitter asking if anyone has seen it.

Dearest twits, a plea for help !!



I have lost my diary. Somewhere in DC, Richmond or Nashville...



It's bright red leather-bound, seven inches by five and full of Filofax pages



Inside is my UK phone number



Reward for return : $1000 and a big kiss ( provided it's consensual ) — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 15, 2017

He later tweeted he lost his planner after some have said what he called a diary is called a planner in America.

Thank you Ron Ackner



So...I have not lost my diary. I have lost my planner. But it looks exactly the same https://t.co/pKuJEE1hjZ — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 15, 2017

He said he stayed at the Jefferson while he was in Richmond.

I was at the Mandarin in DC, the Jefferson in Richmond, and the Thompson in Nashville. I always ate in the hotels.

There is nothing in the diary to blackmail me with ( except for comments about the other Pythons ) — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 15, 2017

One hotel says they are already searching for Cleese's planner.

Thank you Mandarin Hotel, DC

The Deep State is singing into action, actively https://t.co/UEyliwSEF9 — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 15, 2017

Cleese' planner is still missing, but one person recommended for him to start searching eBay.

Good idea. I'll find out how to do that https://t.co/JbcPxZHJSL — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 15, 2017

