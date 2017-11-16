Actor John Cleese may have left his planner in Richmond - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Actor John Cleese may have left his planner in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Actor John Cleese says he may have left one of his personal items in the River City, and he is offering a $1,000 reward for whoever finds it. He was performing at the Altria Theatre on Friday, Nov. 10. 

The actor took to Twitter asking if anyone has seen it.

He later tweeted he lost his planner after some have said what he called a diary is called a planner in America.

He said he stayed at the Jefferson while he was in Richmond.

One hotel says they are already searching for Cleese's planner.

Cleese' planner is still missing, but one person recommended for him to start searching eBay.

