AAA says 50.9 million will travel for Thanksgiving holiday

The American Automobile Association (AAA) released its annual Thanksgiving travel forecast, and they say to expect more people on the road.

AAA says 50.9 million Americans are expected to travel for this Thanksgiving, 1.6 million more people than last year.

The organization says 89 percent of travelers, 45.5 million, are planning a Thanksgiving road trip, despite the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2014.

“Thanksgiving kicks off the start of what will likely become the busiest holiday season in more than a decade,” said Vicky Evans, Assistant Vice President, Travel Sales Development, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “A strong economy and labor market are generating rising incomes and higher consumer confidence. These factors should help fuel consumer spending and generate a strong finish for the travel industry this year.”

Also, 1.4 million Virginians will travel during the holiday weekend.

Travelers flying the skies will be paying the cheapest average airfare since 2013.

This year's holiday weekend will see the most Thanksgiving travelers since 2005.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12