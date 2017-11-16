Free Chick-fil-a for a year if you solve a crime

A Chick-fil-a in Georgia needs help catching a suspect, and in return, you could get free Chick-fil-a for a year.

The chain says someone stole a catering van from the parking lot of a restaurant in Cartersville. Police released surveillance pictures, hoping someone will recognize him.

They already found the van. However, if you know who did this, you could be up to your ears in chicken nuggets and waffle fries.

