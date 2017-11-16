Budgeting for family parties

From holiday parties to birthday parties, this is the time of year to play host or hostess.

If you have kids, you already know how expensive birthdays can between the party preparations and all of the gifts. But a little-advanced planning can help in a big way.

One common problem is not saving money ahead of time. The solution is to create a birthday and family event fund. Every month, put some money towards that fund so that when a family birthday rolls around, you aren't putting everything on credit cards.

A good starting point is to save what you spent last year on those birthdays. If your kids get invited to a lot of their friends' birthday parties, be sure to kick in some money to cover those gifts too.

If you cannot save enough to cover those expenses, it's likely time to scale back your plans.

There are plenty of great DIY ideas on Pinterest.

Remember you do not have to buy expensive party supplies at party stores. Shop those dollar stores and clearance bins year-round to build up a stash of party supplies.

