Midlothian Turnpike back open after crews clear downed lines

Part of Midlothian Turnpike is back open in both directions after downed lines were blocking the road near Westover Hills Boulevard.

Police blocked the area because sources say it appeared a truck hit two street light poles and brought lines down, which are currently blocking the road. This happened close to George Wythe High School around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Dominion crews arrived on the scene around 6 a.m. to assist the city.

The road reopened around 7 a.m.

