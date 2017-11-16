Midlothian Turnpike back open after crews clear downed lines

Source: NBC12 RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -
Part of Midlothian Turnpike is back open in both directions after downed lines were blocking the road near Westover Hills Boulevard.
Police blocked the area because sources say it appeared a truck hit two street light poles and brought lines down, which are currently blocking the road. This happened close to George Wythe High School around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday.
Dominion crews arrived on the scene around 6 a.m. to assist the city.
The road reopened around 7 a.m.
