Chesterfield police search for teens in connection with assault at mall

An ongoing paving project will close the northbound lane of Route 288 to northbound Powhite Parkway on Friday.More >>
An ongoing paving project will close the northbound lane of Route 288 to northbound Powhite Parkway on Friday.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department is morning the loss of a K-9 who served from 2010-2015.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department is morning the loss of a K-9 who served from 2010-2015.More >>
Chesterfield police are investigating after a woman in an SUV struck another woman and her dog in the parking lot.More >>
Chesterfield police are investigating after a woman in an SUV struck another woman and her dog in the parking lot.More >>
Chesterfield police needs the public's help in finding a group of teens.More >>
Chesterfield police needs the public's help in finding a group of teens.More >>
Police say after the victim's wallet was stolen, credit cards were used at a Burger King and a Target in Henrico.More >>
Police say after the victim's wallet was stolen, credit cards were used at a Burger King and a Target in Henrico.More >>