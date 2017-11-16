Chesterfield police search for teens in connection with assault - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Chesterfield police search for teens in connection with assault at mall

Chesterfield police needs the public's help in finding a group of teens. 

Officers believe the teens attacked someone in the Chesterfield Towne Center food court bathroom on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Anyone with any information in this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

