Chesterfield police search for teens in connection with assault at mall

Chesterfield police needs the public's help in finding a group of teens.More >>
Chesterfield police needs the public's help in finding a group of teens.More >>
Police say after the victim's wallet was stolen, credit cards were used at a Burger King and a Target in Henrico.More >>
Police say after the victim's wallet was stolen, credit cards were used at a Burger King and a Target in Henrico.More >>
You can almost hear a pen drop in the middle of the day in the Watermark community in Chesterfield.More >>
You can almost hear a pen drop in the middle of the day in the Watermark community in Chesterfield.More >>
There is not much left of Centenary United Methodist Church in Chesterfield after a fire destroyed the building. Firefighters faced a challenge putting the fire out, because there are no fire hydrants in the Winterpock area.More >>
There is not much left of Centenary United Methodist Church in Chesterfield after a fire destroyed the building. Firefighters faced a challenge putting the fire out, because there are no fire hydrants in the Winterpock area.More >>
Amazon is warning travelers in Chesterfield to expect increased traffic at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Meadowville Technology Parkway beginning Nov. 20.More >>
Amazon is warning travelers in Chesterfield to expect increased traffic at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Meadowville Technology Parkway beginning Nov. 20.More >>