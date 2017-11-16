Richmond hit and run causes chain reaction

Neighbors in the Museum District want everyone to be on the lookout for a gray pickup truck with some damage.

Police say the driver of the pickup hit a parked car around 1 a.m. on Stuart Avenue, near Saint Gertrude High School, and the force of the impact caused a chain reaction. Three cars were involved in total.

A person who witnessed the hit and run said the driver had a long beard and was wearing a trucker hat, and the gray pickup he was driving looked like a newer model.

