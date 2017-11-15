Dominion Energy: beware of scam phone calls

Local and federal authorities are working with Dominion Energy to stop scammers who are targeting your money.

Dominion is seeing a nearly 50 percent jump in cases where customers receive threatening phone calls that turn out to be bogus.

One woman was scammed out of $800. She is one of many dealing with the headache.

Just this week, Dominion received reports of 100 scam phone calls in one day. The crooks are spoofing their number - enabling your Caller ID to say Dominion when they give you a ring.

Lynn Barbini never thought it would happen to her.

"I know about this. I've heard about this in the past...I missed every sign, every single one," said Barbini.

The first sign: a phone call saying she was three months past due on her Dominion electric bill - even though she signed up for automatic payments.

"I thought, 'oh, I must have set the account up wrong. I must have put the wrong number in,'" said Barbini.

The caller was insistent.

"'You need to pay it right now.' I said, 'I'm at work right now, I cant leave.' They said, 'well, you need to get someone to do it,'" said Barbini.

The thief says she owes $1,500 - but he'll let her off by paying $800.

"Their thing was, 'we have a technician en route to turn your service off,'" said Barbini.

So she left her job to buy a pre-paid card from a nearby store...loaded it with cash...and gave the card number to the fake Dominion representative.

"[He said] 'slow down while you're reading the number, because I want to make sure that we apply the right number, because I wouldn't want your day to get any worse haha,' and laughed just like that," said Barbini.

She gave them $800, even though her actual Dominion account was current.

Dominion says calls like this are up 49 percent from last year. As of this month, more than 2600 customers have reported receiving this bogus phone calls.

Scammers attempting to collect some $780,000 by threatening actual customers. They were successful in obtaining $120,000.

"It was very real. It was very real," said Barbini.

So real, she gave up her hard-earned cash to a cunning crook.

"$800 would buy a whole lot. It's more than a house payment...I would not want this to happen to anybody," said Barbini.

