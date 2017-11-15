Rape reports increase at VCU

There were 15 rapes reported on VCU's campus in 2016, according to the school's most recent security and fire safety report. That's up from eight in 2015 and just five the year before that.

While the most recent number sounds staggering, students say they think the national conversation around sexual assault is compelling victims to come forward.

"More people are talking about it. People didn’t talk about this before," said Teresa Burrell, a freshman at VCU.

As with most collected data, the numbers vary from one study to another.

Take the FBI's list of college campus offenses. It shows there were only nine reported rapes at VCU in 2016, but both databases shows an increase from 2015.

VCU is the first college on the east coast to implement a program called "You Have Options." It debuted last year, with the hopes of giving victims a safe space to speak up.

Students say it could be why more rapes have been reported.

"When people start talking about it and people start coming forward, then a difference is made. So then people don't feel like they're alone," Burrell said.

