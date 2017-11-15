Soon-to-be father killed at Henrico apartment complex

Henrico police are searching for the person who killed a man who was about to become a father.

Family members say 21-year-old Ra'Quan Mayo was expecting a baby girl in a matter of weeks. They are devastated she will never know him.

The family says they want people to know that Mayo loved his family and they said he was looking forward to a better life.

Police found his body outside an apartment complex not far from the airport Wednesday night.

"He was happy that he was about to be a father," said Tyra Cooper, Mayo's god sister. "He was with the love of his life. They were middle school sweethearts."

Loved ones say the 21-year-old was a graduate of Highland Springs High School.

"He was always like the outgoing, energetic kind of guy," said Cooper. "He was very loving and caring. He graduated a year early from school, he was always on top of his stuff."

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 46000 block of Needham Court, somebody took Mayo's life. The complex is the Townhomes of Oakleys near the airport.

Neighbors say they heard at least three gunshots. Mayo's mother says her son was found inside a car with a smashed window.

Police will only say Mayo had trauma to his body, but dispatch traffic on Broadcastify.com has an officer asking for help because a man has a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators were at the apartment for hours and even came back Thursday morning.

"His friends, his family, we are hurting from this," said Cooper. "You took my brother away from me. He took a father of an unborn child, he can't even watch his child grow. He can't even watch his child be born. He's a big brother. He's a son. He's a grandson. You took an innocent life for what?"

All they want is for the person to turn themselves in.

Police have not released a suspect description.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word "ITip" followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

