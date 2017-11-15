Chesterfield man identified as victim in Henrico homicide

Henrico police have identified a Chesterfield man as the victim of a homicide that happened Wednesday evening.

Officers say they found Ra'Quan L. Mayo, 21, with "obvious signs of trauma" after they were called to the Townhomes of Oakleys apartment complex in the 4600 block of Needham Ct. around 9:30 p.m. for a medical emergency.

Mayo died at the scene.

There was also a car in the area with a taped off window. Police have not said how the car was involved, but a tow truck company did take it away.

Police do not have any suspects at this time. This is the second incident in Henrico in less than 26 hours.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

