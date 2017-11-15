FIRST ALERT: Thanksgiving weather preview

Posted by Jim Duncan 11/15 at 9:43pm

Here's an early look at weather for Thanksgiving. Both the GFS and Euro models are indicating chilly, dry weather for Virginia and the mid-Atlantic, while parts of the upper Midwest and interior Northeast could see some flurries. If this holds true, it could be a COLD Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York!

Here is the GFS forecast for Thanksgiving morning:

And here is the GFS forecast for later that afternoon:

Be sure to keep tabs on this blog for the latest updates on what weather to expect for the Holiday next week!

