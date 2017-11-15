FIRST ALERT: Thanksgiving travel forecast

Wednesday, the biggest travel day next week, looks dry and decent for travels over most of the eastern U.S.
Thanksgiving Day will be colder throughout the area with some snow showers over the Northeast
Here is the GFS forecast for Wednesday:
And here is the GFS forecast for Thanksgiving Day:
