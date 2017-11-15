5 Va. firefighters accused of raping teen, posting video to Snapchat

Five volunteer firefighters are accused of raping a 17-year-old girl and recording the violent assault on Snapchat.

Officials in Shenandoah County say this happened back in the spring. Court records show the teen was highly intoxicated at the time of the alleged rape and was taken to three different locations: the Strasburg Fire Department, a home of one of the men involved and a hotel.

The mayor began raising red flags after receiving several reports from concerned citizens.

"It's very surprising," said Wyatt Pearson, Town Manager. "We can't do anything or say anything until the State Police investigation is concluded, and that's really where we're still at right now."

So far, no one has been arrested, and no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12