Va. Sen. Kaine calls for DNC to eliminate superdelegates

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine is calling for the Democratic National Convention to eliminate superdelegates from the primary process.

Even though Kaine ran as the VP to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election - and he is himself a superdelegate - he says he would "happily give it up for a more democratic process."

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who lost the Democratic Primary race for president, has long called for the elimination of superdelegates.

Kaine expressed in a letter to Chairman Tom Perez that significant gains in the 2017 Virginia elections proved "the electoral power of a unified Democratic Party." He believes superdelegates have "undue influence" that disrupt the democratic process.

Kaine says even if the DNC rules are not changed, he will still vote the will of Virginians as a superdelegate.

The Democratic Party is stronger when we champion small-d democracy. That’s why I hope the DNC unity commission eliminates superdelegates. I am one, and I’ll happily give it up for a more democratic process. pic.twitter.com/eL31nzgwac — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) November 16, 2017

